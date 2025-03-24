Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Colby Thomas headshot

Colby Thomas News: Returns to action over weekend

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 24, 2025 at 8:52am

Thomas (knee) played in Cactus League games Saturday and Sunday and went a combined 2-for-5 with a home run, an additional run and two RBI while playing 13 innings in left field.

Thomas' pair of appearances were his first since March 15, when he exited a game against the Rangers after taking a line drive off his right knee. The outfielder had already been reassigned to minor-league camp March 10, so the injury wasn't a factor in him not making the Opening Day roster. Thomas is expected to begin the 2025 season at Triple-A Sacramento.

Colby Thomas
Sacramento Athletics
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now