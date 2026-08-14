Cole Carrigg News: Taking seat Friday
Carrigg is absent from the lineup for Friday's contest in San Francisco.
Carrigg was in the lineup for the previous 11 games, splitting time between center field (eight starts) and shortstop (three starts). He'll exit the lineup for Friday's series opener, with the Rockies leaning on Jake McCarthy in center field and Ezequiel Tovar at shortstop.
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