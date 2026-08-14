Cole Carrigg headshot

Cole Carrigg News: Taking seat Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 15, 2026 at 2:20am

Carrigg is absent from the lineup for Friday's contest in San Francisco.

Carrigg was in the lineup for the previous 11 games, splitting time between center field (eight starts) and shortstop (three starts). He'll exit the lineup for Friday's series opener, with the Rockies leaning on Jake McCarthy in center field and Ezequiel Tovar at shortstop.

Cole Carrigg
Colorado Rockies
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