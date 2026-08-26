Cole Carrigg headshot

Cole Carrigg News: Two-run homer in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 26, 2026 at 10:01pm

Carrigg went 2-for-6 with a two-run home run and an additional run scored in Wednesday's 13-1 victory over the Nationals.

Carrigg hit his first home run since July 26 in the fifth inning to extend the Rockies' lead to three runs. This was Carrigg's fifth multi-hit game in August, though he has been slumping at the plate recently, having gone 3-for-28 in his last seven games prior to Wednesday. The rookie is batting .269 with an .808 OPS, with six homers, 17 doubles, three triples, and 36 RBI in 64 games this season.

Cole Carrigg
Colorado Rockies
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