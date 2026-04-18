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Cole Henry Injury: Begins throwing

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 18, 2026

Henry (shoulder) played catch Saturday, Mark Zuckerman of NatsJournal.com reports.

Saturday marks the first time Henry has done any sort of throwing since he landed on the injured list Monday with a right rotator cuff strain. He said afterward that he felt good while throwing and remains optimistic that his stay on the injured list will be brief.

Cole Henry
Washington Nationals
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