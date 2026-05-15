Cole Henry Injury: Kicking off rehab assignment
Henry (shoulder) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Rochester this weekend, Mark Zuckerman of NatsJournal.com reports.
Henry is ready to pitch in games again after missing more than a month of action with a right rotator cuff strain. He will likely require at least a few rehab outings before rejoining the Nationals' bullpen before the end of May if all goes well.
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