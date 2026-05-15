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Cole Henry Injury: Kicking off rehab assignment

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 15, 2026

Henry (shoulder) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Rochester this weekend, Mark Zuckerman of NatsJournal.com reports.

Henry is ready to pitch in games again after missing more than a month of action with a right rotator cuff strain. He will likely require at least a few rehab outings before rejoining the Nationals' bullpen before the end of May if all goes well.

Cole Henry
Washington Nationals
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