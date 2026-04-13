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Cole Henry Injury: Shelved with rotator cuff strain

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2026

The Nationals placed Henry on the 15-day injured list Monday due to a right rotator cuff strain.

Henry may have been pitching through the injury during his most recent appearance in Sunday's 8-6 win over the Brewers. He spotted just four of his 12 pitches on the afternoon for strikes and failed to retire either batter he faced while serving up a game-tying three-run home run to Gary Sanchez. The severity of Henry's injury is unclear, but the reliever won't be available until at least the final week of April.

Cole Henry
Washington Nationals
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