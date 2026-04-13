Cole Henry Injury: Shelved with rotator cuff strain

The Nationals placed Henry on the 15-day injured list Monday due to a right rotator cuff strain.

Henry may have been pitching through the injury during his most recent appearance in Sunday's 8-6 win over the Brewers. He spotted just four of his 12 pitches on the afternoon for strikes and failed to retire either batter he faced while serving up a game-tying three-run home run to Gary Sanchez. The severity of Henry's injury is unclear, but the reliever won't be available until at least the final week of April.