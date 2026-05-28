Cole Henry News: Back from injured list

The Nationals activated Henry (shoulder) from the 15-day injured list Thursday, Spencer Nusbaum of The Athletic reports.

Henry has been out since mid-April with a right rotator cuff strain. He yielded two runs (one earned) with a 4:1 K:BB over five rehab innings with Triple-A Rochester and averaged 94.1 mph with his four-seamer, which is up a bit from his 93.7 mph average before he got hurt. Henry could work his way into high-leverage spots in the Nationals' bullpen, but he will likely pitch in middle relief initially.