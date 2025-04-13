Fantasy Baseball
Cole Henry headshot

Cole Henry News: Fans two in major-league debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2025

Henry allowed one hit while striking out two in a scoreless eighth inning during Sunday's 11-4 loss to the Marlins.

Henry was recalled from Triple-A Rochester on Sunday after Orlando Ribalta (biceps) was placed on the 15-day injured list. Henry got the call in the eighth frame for his major-league debut, striking out two while tossing 14 pitches (11 strikes) without being tagged for a run despite giving up an RBI single to Griffin Conine. Henry spent most of his minor-league career as a starter, but he shifted to a bullpen role this season and could be deployed as a long man for Washington.

Cole Henry
Washington Nationals
