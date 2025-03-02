Cole Henry News: Healthy for spring training
Henry (lat) has made two Grapefruit League appearances this spring, tossing three scoreless innings and scattering three hits and no walks while striking out seven.
The 25-year-old righty didn't pitch in the minors after June 26 last season due to a lat strain. Henry has worked as a starter for most of his minor-league career, but he told Andrew Golden of The Washington Post that he'll be making a move to long relief in 2025 as the Nationals aim to keep him healthy. Henry possesses a spot on the Nationals' 40-man roster but is most likely to open the campaign at Triple-A Rochester or Double-A Harrisburg, despite his strong showing so far during spring training.
