Cole Henry News: Wrapping up solid spring
Henry has posted a 3.86 ERA and 6:3 K:BB over 4.2 Grapefruit League innings this spring.
The 26-year-old right-hander made his MLB debut in 2025, producing a 4.27 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 52:32 K:BB over 52.2 innings. Despite those pedestrian numbers, Henry is expected to fill a high-leverage role in the Nationals' bullpen to begin the 2026 campaign, although he appears to be behind Clayton Beeter in the pecking order for save chances.
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