Cole Henry headshot

Cole Henry News: Wrapping up solid spring

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2026

Henry has posted a 3.86 ERA and 6:3 K:BB over 4.2 Grapefruit League innings this spring.

The 26-year-old right-hander made his MLB debut in 2025, producing a 4.27 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 52:32 K:BB over 52.2 innings. Despite those pedestrian numbers, Henry is expected to fill a high-leverage role in the Nationals' bullpen to begin the 2026 campaign, although he appears to be behind Clayton Beeter in the pecking order for save chances.

Cole Henry
Washington Nationals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cole Henry See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cole Henry See More
RotoWire Staff Picks: Pitcher Sleepers
MLB
RotoWire Staff Picks: Pitcher Sleepers
Rotowire Staff
5 days ago
Spring Training Job Battles: NL East
MLB
Spring Training Job Battles: NL East
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
28 days ago
Closer Encounters: 2026 MLB Closer Rankings
MLB
Closer Encounters: 2026 MLB Closer Rankings
Author Image
Ryan Rufe
33 days ago