Cole Irvin News: Moved to minor-league camp
Irvin was reassigned to minor-league camp Monday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
Irvin signed a minor-league pact with the Dodgers in February and was invited to major-league spring training, but he struggled across four appearances. The 32-year-old posted a 9.00 ERA and 1.75 WHIP with four strikeouts across eight innings. Irvin will report to minor-league camp and appears set to begin the 2026 season at Triple-A Oklahoma City.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cole Irvin See More
-
The Z Files
The Z Files: Normalizing the ATC Pitching ProjectionsMarch 11, 2025
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, August 27August 27, 2024
-
DFS MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, August 27August 27, 2024
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Know Thy RulesAugust 24, 2024
-
MLB Barometer
MLB Barometer: Every Starting Pitcher Dealt at the DeadlineAugust 7, 2024
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cole Irvin See More