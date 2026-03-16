Cole Irvin News: Moved to minor-league camp

Irvin was reassigned to minor-league camp Monday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Irvin signed a minor-league pact with the Dodgers in February and was invited to major-league spring training, but he struggled across four appearances. The 32-year-old posted a 9.00 ERA and 1.75 WHIP with four strikeouts across eight innings. Irvin will report to minor-league camp and appears set to begin the 2026 season at Triple-A Oklahoma City.