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Cole Irvin News: Stays in Dodgers organization

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 18, 2026

The Dodgers outrighted Irvin to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Aug. 6.

After being called up from Oklahoma City on July 31, Irvin made a six-inning relief appearance in a loss to the Red Sox before being dropped from the 40-man roster a day later. Rather than opting to become a free agent, the 32-year-old lefty has settled back into the rotation at Oklahoma City. He's given up two runs while striking out 11 batters over 11.2 innings in two starts since returning to Triple-A.

Cole Irvin
Los Angeles Dodgers
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