Cole Paplham headshot

Cole Paplham Injury: Diagnosed with facial fractures

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 24, 2025

Paplham has been diagnosed with facial fractures after being struck by a line drive in Sunday's Cactus League game versus the Dodgers, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

Paplham has been discharged from the hospital but is still going through concussion protocols. It's not clear at this point how long he might be sidelined. Once healthy, Paplham should join the bullpen either at Double-A San Antonio or Triple-A El Paso.

Cole Paplham
San Diego Padres
More Stats & News
