Cole Paplham Injury: Suffers head injury Sunday

Paplham took a line drive off the side of the head Sunday versus the Dodgers, ultimately being forced to exit the game in the bottom of the eighth inning, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Paplham was in the midst of his first appearance of the spring, surrendering two runs on two hits, while also hitting batter before taking a 102.4 mph line drive from Aaron Bracho off the head. The Padres were able to get the final out of the inning on the play. The right-hander was carted off the field and more information on his status moving forward will be worth monitoring.