Cole Ragans headshot

Cole Ragans Injury: Another bullpen on tap

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 18, 2026

Ragans (elbow) is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Tuesday, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Ragans felt strong after firing a 30-pitch bullpen Sunday, setting him up for another side session Tuesday. It remains to be seen whether the southpaw will need a rehab assignment, but either way, he appears on track to return from the injured list when first eligible or shortly after.

Cole Ragans
Kansas City Royals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cole Ragans See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cole Ragans See More
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
2 days ago
Week 7 FAAB Results
MLB
Week 7 FAAB Results
Author Image
Jeff Erickson
7 days ago
Fantasy Baseball Injury Report: Multiple Pitching Aces Land on the IL
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Injury Report: Multiple Pitching Aces Land on the IL
Author Image
Jeff Stotts
7 days ago
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
8 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday. May 6
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday. May 6
Author Image
Chris Morgan
12 days ago