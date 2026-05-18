Cole Ragans Injury: Another bullpen on tap
Ragans (elbow) is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Tuesday, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.
Ragans felt strong after firing a 30-pitch bullpen Sunday, setting him up for another side session Tuesday. It remains to be seen whether the southpaw will need a rehab assignment, but either way, he appears on track to return from the injured list when first eligible or shortly after.
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