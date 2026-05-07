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Cole Ragans Injury: Dealing with pitcher's elbow

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 7, 2026

Ragans was diagnosed with valgus extension overload in his left elbow Thursday, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Ragans' elbow forced him to make an early exit from his start Wednesday after three innings. The Royals are going to allow the 28-year-old lefty to rest for a few days and see how he feels before determining next steps. Ragans said Thursday that he has already begun to feel better since leaving Wednesday's game, per Rogers, which bodes well for his chances of avoiding a trip to the IL.

Cole Ragans
Kansas City Royals
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