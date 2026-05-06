Cole Ragans headshot

Cole Ragans Injury: Exits with sore triceps

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 6, 2026 at 6:17pm

Ragans was removed from Wednesday's game against the Guardians due to left triceps/elbow soreness.

Ragans made it through three shutout innings before being forced out of his start, during which he gave up one hit and two walks while striking out four batters. It remains unknown whether he'll be able to make his next start against the White Sox next week, though the Royals will likely send him in for further testing and offer an update once they have more information.

Cole Ragans
Kansas City Royals
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