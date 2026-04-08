Cole Ragans Injury: Expects to make next start

Ragans said after being removed from Wednesday's start against the Guardians with a left thumb contusion that he "should be good" to make his next start, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Ragans' thumb was struck by a comebacker in the first inning. He initially remained in the game but was unable to continue after the thumb stiffened up on him and affected his command. Ragans will need to show during his between-starts bullpen session that his thumb is no longer an issue, but for now he's tentatively on track to take the ball next Tuesday in Detroit.