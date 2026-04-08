Cole Ragans headshot

Cole Ragans Injury: Expects to make next start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2026

Ragans said after being removed from Wednesday's start against the Guardians with a left thumb contusion that he "should be good" to make his next start, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Ragans' thumb was struck by a comebacker in the first inning. He initially remained in the game but was unable to continue after the thumb stiffened up on him and affected his command. Ragans will need to show during his between-starts bullpen session that his thumb is no longer an issue, but for now he's tentatively on track to take the ball next Tuesday in Detroit.

Cole Ragans
Kansas City Royals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cole Ragans See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cole Ragans See More
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
4 days ago
Top MLB Betting Picks for April 2: Expert Predictions and Best Bets
MLB
Top MLB Betting Picks for April 2: Expert Predictions and Best Bets
Author Image
Chris Toman
6 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
11 days ago
AL Tout Wars Auction Review
MLB
AL Tout Wars Auction Review
Author Image
Jeff Erickson
13 days ago
MLB Picks: RotoWire Staff Picks for MVP, Cy Young, Rookie of the Year
MLB
MLB Picks: RotoWire Staff Picks for MVP, Cy Young, Rookie of the Year
Author Image
Erik Halterman
14 days ago