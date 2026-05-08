Cole Ragans headshot

Cole Ragans Injury: Out with elbow impingement

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 8, 2026 at 12:41pm

The Royals placed Ragans on the 15-day injured list Friday, retroactive to May 7, due to a left elbow impingement.

The left-hander departed his start against the Guardians on Wednesday due to a valgus extension overload in his left elbow -- also known as pitcher's elbow -- and he was initially expected to rest for a few days before the next steps of his recovery program were determined. Ragans said Thursday that he was already feeling much better than when he left Wednesday's contest, but he'll still spend at least the next couple of weeks on the IL after being diagnosed with the impingement. Stephen Kolek was called up from Triple-A Omaha in a corresponding move Friday and is a candidate to fill Ragans' spot in the starting rotation.

Cole Ragans
Kansas City Royals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cole Ragans See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cole Ragans See More
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday. May 6
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday. May 6
Author Image
Chris Morgan
2 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, May 6
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, May 6
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
2 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
6 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, May 1
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, May 1
Author Image
Chris Bennett
7 days ago
MLB DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, May 1
MLB
MLB DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, May 1
Author Image
Chris Morgan
7 days ago