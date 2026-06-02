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Cole Ragans Injury: Playing catch again

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 2, 2026

Ragans (elbow) resumed playing catch Monday, MLB.com reports.

Ragans was shut down after not feeling well in the aftermath of his rehab start with Triple-A Omaha on May 23, but he has now resumed throwing. The southpaw landed on the injured list May 8 due to a left elbow impingement and had made good progress in his recovery before the setback. Resuming throwing is a positive first step, though the next stages of his rehab remain unclear and there is no timetable for a return.

Cole Ragans
Kansas City Royals
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