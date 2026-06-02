Cole Ragans Injury: Playing catch again

Ragans (elbow) resumed playing catch Monday, MLB.com reports.

Ragans was shut down after not feeling well in the aftermath of his rehab start with Triple-A Omaha on May 23, but he has now resumed throwing. The southpaw landed on the injured list May 8 due to a left elbow impingement and had made good progress in his recovery before the setback. Resuming throwing is a positive first step, though the next stages of his rehab remain unclear and there is no timetable for a return.