Cole Ragans Injury: Playing catch again
Ragans (elbow) resumed playing catch Monday, MLB.com reports.
Ragans was shut down after not feeling well in the aftermath of his rehab start with Triple-A Omaha on May 23, but he has now resumed throwing. The southpaw landed on the injured list May 8 due to a left elbow impingement and had made good progress in his recovery before the setback. Resuming throwing is a positive first step, though the next stages of his rehab remain unclear and there is no timetable for a return.
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