Cole Ragans Injury: Playing catch, still day-to-day

Royals manager Matt Quatraro said Tuesday that Ragans (elbow) played catch two of the past three days and remains day-to-day, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Quatraro added that Tuesday's throwing session was better than Sunday's, and the expectation is Ragans will play catch again Wednesday, as he deals with a case of pitcher's elbow. Stephen Kolek is starting in Ragans' place Tuesday night and will fill his rotation spot while Ragans heals up on the 15-day injured list. It doesn't sound like Kansas City expects this to be a lengthy absence for its ace.