Cole Ragans Injury: Progressing in rehab

Royals manager Matt Quatraro said Friday that Ragans (elbow) played catch with more volume and intensity and hopes to progress to mound work soon, Jaylon T. Thompson of The Kansas City Star reports.

Ragans landed on the 15-day injured list May 8 due to left elbow impingement, but the southpaw has quickly resumed playing catch with generally positive feedback and results. Thompson noted that Ragans threw a few pitches off the mound Friday, though it wasn't a formal bullpen session, and the tentative plan is for one more day of catch before progressing to full mound work. The Royals won't rush the 28-year-old and he still needs to continue checking boxes in rehab, but it appears Ragans could avoid a lengthy stay on the injured list beyond the minimum.