Cole Ragans Injury: Shut down for 2-to-3 days
Royals manager Matt Quatraro said Monday that Ragans (elbow) will be shut down for 2-to-3 days after not bouncing back well from Saturday's rehab start with Triple-A Omaha, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.
Ragans pitched well in the outing, striking out three over 4.1 innings of one-run ball. Quatraro noted that while Ragans' left elbow was not sore during the start, afterward he felt similar symptoms to when he landed on the 15-day injured list earlier this month with an elbow impingement. Ragans had been trending toward rejoining the Royals' rotation this week, but now that he's had a setback, his timetable is up in the air.
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