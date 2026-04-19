Cole Ragans headshot

Cole Ragans News: Can't find plate in fourth loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2026

Ragans (0-4) took the loss Sunday against the Yankees, allowing seven runs on four hits and eight walks in 4.1 innings. He struck out six.

Ragans' control and command was all over the place -- just 49 of his 97 pitches hit for strikes. The eight walks were a career worst as well, and he even served up a career-high-tying three home runs. It's worth mentioning Sunday's game was delayed by about three hours due to rain, which might have disrupted the left-hander's warm-up routine. Ragans owns a disappointing 6.00 ERA, 1.67 WHIP and 22:18 K:BB over 21 frames, and he'll be hoping to flush Sunday's outing his next time out against the Angels.

Cole Ragans
Kansas City Royals
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