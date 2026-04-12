Cole Ragans headshot

Cole Ragans News: Confirmed for next start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 12, 2026 at 7:09am

The Royals list Ragans (thumb) as their probable starting pitcher for Tuesday's game in Detroit, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Ragans was forced out of his previous start Wednesday in Cleveland in the first inning shortly after taking a 92.4-mile-per-hour comebacker off his pitching hand and was later diagnosed with a left thumb contusion. The southpaw downplayed the issue afterward, and after he seemingly made it through his between-starts bullpen session without incident, he'll take the hill on five days' rest as Kansas City opens its three-game set in Detroit.

Cole Ragans
Kansas City Royals
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