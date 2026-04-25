Cole Ragans headshot

Cole Ragans News: Fans 11 Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2026

Ragans (1-4) earned the win Saturday against the Angels after tossing six innings of one-run ball, allowing five hits and striking out 11.

Ragans earned his first win of the season Saturday while posting his third quality start of the campaign, and he achieved this by punching out a season-high 11 batters. Ragans has a 5.00 ERA in 27.0 innings in 2026, although that number is ballooned by an April 8 start against the Guardians in which he allowed three earned runs over two-thirds of an inning. This was a bounce-back effort after allowing seven runs across 4.1 innings against the Yankees on April 19, and Ragans will try to keep it rolling in his next start, which should be scheduled for the upcoming weekend on the road against the Mariners.

Cole Ragans
Kansas City Royals
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