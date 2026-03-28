Cole Ragans News: Hit hard in Atlanta
Ragans (0-1) took the loss Friday, giving up four runs on six hits -- including three home runs -- and four walks over four innings as the Royals were downed 6-0 by Atlanta. He struck out five.
It was a rough beginning to 2026 for the southpaw, as Ragans got taken deep by Ozzie Albies, Drake Baldwin and Michael Harris before getting the hook after 90 pitches (52 strikes). Ragans' first priority this season is just to stay healthy after he managed only 13 starts last season, and on that front his workload was encouraging, even if his command and control aren't yet in peak form. Ragans will look to bounce back in his next start, which is scheduled to come at home next week against the Twins.
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