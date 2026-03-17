Cole Ragans headshot

Cole Ragans News: Named Opening Day starter

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2026

Ragans will start for the Royals on Opening Day in Atlanta.

It will be the third year in a row that Ragans will start KC's first game of the campaign. The left-hander has had an uneven spring, posting an 8.44 ERA and 1.59 WHIP through four games (three starts), but he's also posted a great 15:3 K:BB across 10.2 innings. Ragans will look to stay healthy this year after managing to make just 13 starts in 2025.

Cole Ragans
Kansas City Royals
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