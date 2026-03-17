Cole Ragans News: Named Opening Day starter
Ragans will start for the Royals on Opening Day in Atlanta.
It will be the third year in a row that Ragans will start KC's first game of the campaign. The left-hander has had an uneven spring, posting an 8.44 ERA and 1.59 WHIP through four games (three starts), but he's also posted a great 15:3 K:BB across 10.2 innings. Ragans will look to stay healthy this year after managing to make just 13 starts in 2025.
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