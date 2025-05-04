Cole Ragans News: Set to start Monday

Ragans (groin) is scheduled to start Monday's game against the White Sox, Jaylon T. Thompson of The Kansas City Star reports.

The 27-year-old hasn't pitched since April 24 due to a groin strain, but he's poised to take the mound Monday after missing just one turn through the rotation. Ragans has surrendered nine runs in his past two starts, but he was dominant in his first four outings of the year with a 2.28 ERA and 34:4 K:BB across 23.2 innings.