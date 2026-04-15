Cole Ragans headshot

Cole Ragans News: Settles for no-decision Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2026

Ragans didn't factor into the decision in the Royals' 2-1 loss to the Tigers on Tuesday. He allowed one hit and four walks over six scoreless innings while striking out only one.

The southpaw exited the mound after 93 pitches (56 strikes) with Kansas City clinging to a 1-0 lead, but Nick Mears coughed it up in the bottom of the eighth inning. Ragans is still looking for his first win of 2026, but he'll take a 3.78 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 16:10 K:BB through 16.2 innings into his next start, which is set to come on the road this weekend against the Yankees.

Cole Ragans
Kansas City Royals
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