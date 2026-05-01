Cole Ragans headshot

Cole Ragans News: Yields three homers in no-decision

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 1, 2026

Ragans allowed four runs on four hits and three walks while striking out eight over 5.1 innings in a no-decision versus the Mariners on Friday.

All of the runs against Ragans came via the long ball. Julio Rodriguez had a two-run home run in the first inning, and Connor Joe and Randy Arozarena added solo shots in the fifth and sixth innings, respectively. Ragans has alternated good and bad starts all year, and this was the third time he's surrendered three homers. Overall, he has a 5.29 ERA, 1.45 WHIP and 41:21 K:BB across 32.1 innings over seven starts. He's tentatively lined up to make his next start at home versus the Guardians.

Cole Ragans
Kansas City Royals
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