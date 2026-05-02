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Cole Sands Injury: Lands on injured list

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 2, 2026

The Twins placed Sands on the 15-day injured list Saturday with a right forearm strain, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports.

Sands gave up two earned runs in just two-thirds of an inning during his last appearance Tuesday, and he'll now have to wait at least a couple of weeks to redeem himself after coming away from his outing with a forearm injury. John Klein will come up from Triple-A St. Paul to take Sands' place in Minnesota's bullpen.

Cole Sands
Minnesota Twins
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