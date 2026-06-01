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Cole Sands Injury: Starting rehab assignment

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 1, 2026

Twins manager Derek Shelton said Monday that Sands (forearm) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A St. Paul on Tuesday, Theodore Tollefson of Zone Coverage reports.

Sands hasn't pitched in more than a month as he recovers from a right forearm strain, but he'll be ready to take a big step forward Tuesday. He will likely require at least a couple rehab appearances before rejoining the active roster. Once he does return, Sands should be thrown back into the late-inning mix as part of an unsettled Twins bullpen.

Cole Sands
Minnesota Twins
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