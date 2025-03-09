Cole Sands News: Gets on track

Sands threw a perfect inning in Saturday's Grapefruit League win over Boston, striking out three without allowing a baserunner. He's given up three runs in 2.2 innings this spring with four strikeouts and two walks.

Sands emerged as a solid relief arm in 2024. His average fastball velocity jumped from 93.6 mph in 2023 to 95.5 mph last season, and his control improved as well. He'll be used in a high-leverage role again and could be a sneaky source of holds after recording only six in 62 appearances last year.