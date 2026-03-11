Cole Sands headshot

Cole Sands News: Remains in closer competition

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 11, 2026 at 1:32pm

Twins manager Derek Shelton said he has no idea who his closer will be this season, but Matthew Leach of MLB.com reports that Sands is still a possibility. "I'm still trying to figure it out. Sometimes, that's the answer where you're trying not to answer it," Shelton said. "I've probably done that before. But right now, I'm trying to figure it out. I don't think we have an idea of what's going to happen."

We wouldn't read too much into this report as Sands is one of a handful of candidates to close game or share a committee along with Taylor Rogers, Liam Hendriks, Justin Topa and a series of lefties including Anthony Banda and Andrew Chafin, but he has a chance to finish games. Sands had a breakout season as a reliever in 2024, but he took a step back last season with just a 21.4 percent strikeout rate, down from 29.1 percent. Sands has given up three runs in five innings with a 4:2 K:BB this spring.

Cole Sands
Minnesota Twins
More Stats & News
