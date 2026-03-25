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Cole Sands News: Twins still undecided on closer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 25, 2026 at 8:04pm

Sands will have a prominent role in high-leverage situations in the Minnesota bullpen, but manager Derek Shelton said he'll figure out who will close games as the season progresses, the Minnesota Star Tribune reports. "It's going to be a little bit of a meritocracy. Guys are going to pitch themselves in or out of certain roles. We have to monitor that as the season starts," said Shelton.

The Twins closer situation remains a mystery even after spring training concluded, but Sands may get the first chance to close games as the most prominent right-handed pitcher in the bullpen. However, Taylor Rogers and Justin Topa will likely also figure into the mix.

Cole Sands
Minnesota Twins
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