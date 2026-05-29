Cole Sulser Injury: Closing in on return

Manager Kevin Cash says Sulser (back) should return to the Rays "pretty soon," MLB.com reports .

Sulser has been facing hitters in live batting practice and is progressing well from a lower-back strain. It sounds like the 36-year-old right-hander will be able to dodge a minor-league rehab assignment before being reinstated from the 15-day injured list. Through 22 innings, Sulser has a 3.68 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 16:9 K:BB.