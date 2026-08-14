Cole Sulser headshot

Cole Sulser Injury: Inching toward rehab assignment

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 15, 2026 at 7:33am

Sulser (back) faced hitters Friday, per MLB.com.

Sulser is slated for another session Monday and will then be sent out on a minor-league rehab assignment, provided all goes well. The right-hander is working his way back from lower-back spasms, which forced him to the injured list in late July, and he should be able to rejoin Tampa Bay's bullpen in late August.

Cole Sulser
Tampa Bay Rays
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