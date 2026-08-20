Cole Sulser Injury: Rehab assignment begins
Sulser (back) threw a clean inning for Triple-A Durham on Wednesday, per MLB.com.
Sulser started a minor-league rehab assignment, the final step before rejoining Tampa Bay's bullpen. The right-hander is recovering from lower-back spasms and should make his return before the end of August, barring any setbacks.
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