Cole Sulser headshot

Cole Sulser Injury: Sent to IL with back strain

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 18, 2026

The Rays placed Sulser on the 15-day injured list Monday with a lower-back strain, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

It's unclear when Sulser's back began bothering him, but he hadn't pitched since last Wednesday. His spot on the roster and in the bullpen will be taken over by Chase Solesky.

Cole Sulser
Tampa Bay Rays
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