Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Cole Sulser headshot

Cole Sulser News: Beginning season at Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 19, 2025

The Rays optioned Sulser to Triple-A Durham on Wednesday.

Sulser was one of eight players dismissed from big-league camp in the Rays' latest round of roster cuts. The 34-year-old reliever split time between the Triple-A level and the majors in 2024 between his stops in the Mets and Rays organizations. He made 10 big-league appearances and turned in a 2.76 ERA and 1.10 WHIP over 16.1 innings.

Cole Sulser
Tampa Bay Rays
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now