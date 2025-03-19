Cole Sulser News: Beginning season at Triple-A

The Rays optioned Sulser to Triple-A Durham on Wednesday.

Sulser was one of eight players dismissed from big-league camp in the Rays' latest round of roster cuts. The 34-year-old reliever split time between the Triple-A level and the majors in 2024 between his stops in the Mets and Rays organizations. He made 10 big-league appearances and turned in a 2.76 ERA and 1.10 WHIP over 16.1 innings.