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Cole Sulser News: Locks down second save

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 5, 2026

Sulser earned the save Tuesday against the Blue Jays, retiring the side in order in the ninth inning.

Sulser entered with a one-run lead and efficiently handled Toronto's lineup, needing just 12 pitches to secure his second save of the season. After a rough start in which the right-hander allowed six earned runs over his first six appearances, the veteran has completely turned things around, tossing 9.2 consecutive scoreless innings since. Sulser now owns a 2.75 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and a 15:8 K:BB across 19.2 innings.

Cole Sulser
Tampa Bay Rays
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