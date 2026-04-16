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Cole Sulser News: No-decision as opener

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2026

Sulser didn't factor into the decision Wednesday against the White Sox, pitching two scoreless innings as the opener, allowing three hits and a walk while striking out one.

Sulser allowed four baserunners in his two innings of work, but he didn't allow a single run -- that's already a step in the right direction considering his recent performances. He had given up at least a run in five of his six previous outings this season, and as a bullpen arm that's nowhere near pitching in high-leverage situations, he shouldn't carry a ton of fantasy upside -- especially since he owns a 4.91 ERA with a 2.00 WHIP across 11.0 innings over his first seven appearances in 2026.

Cole Sulser
Tampa Bay Rays
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