Cole Sulser News: Returns from IL
The Rays reinstated Sulser (back) from the injured list Saturday.
Sulser didn't play in any rehab games while recovering from a lower-back strain, but he has been facing live hitters over the past few days and will now rejoin the Rays' bullpen following a minimum-length IL stay. The 36-year-old righty will presumably reclaim a setup role after posting a 3.68 ERA and 1.36 WHIP through 22 innings on the year. Hunter Bigge was optioned to Triple-A in a corresponding move.
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