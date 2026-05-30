Cole Sulser headshot

Cole Sulser News: Returns from IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 30, 2026

The Rays reinstated Sulser (back) from the injured list Saturday.

Sulser didn't play in any rehab games while recovering from a lower-back strain, but he has been facing live hitters over the past few days and will now rejoin the Rays' bullpen following a minimum-length IL stay. The 36-year-old righty will presumably reclaim a setup role after posting a 3.68 ERA and 1.36 WHIP through 22 innings on the year. Hunter Bigge was optioned to Triple-A in a corresponding move.

Cole Sulser
Tampa Bay Rays
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cole Sulser See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cole Sulser See More
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
Yesterday
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves Over the Long Weekend?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves Over the Long Weekend?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
4 days ago
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
8 days ago
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Friday (May 22, 2026)
MLB
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Friday (May 22, 2026)
Author Image
Brandon Justice
8 days ago
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
15 days ago