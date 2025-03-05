Fantasy Baseball
Cole Waites headshot

Cole Waites News: Sent to minor-league camp

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2025

The Giants reassigned Waites to minor-league camp Wednesday, Justice delos Santos of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Waites is healthy again after missing the entire 2024 season while recovering from Tommy John surgery, but he'll need to prove himself at the Triple-A level before potentially getting another look in San Francisco's bullpen. The 26-year-old righty previously made 10 appearances out of the big-league bullpen between the 2022 and 2023 seasons, logging a 6.75 ERA and 2.25 WHIP over eight innings.

Cole Waites
San Francisco Giants
More Stats & News
