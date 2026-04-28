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Cole Wilcox News: Allows run in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2026

Wilcox threw 1.1 innings and gave up one run on three hits and two walks with one strikeout Monday in the 11-4 loss to the Twins.

Wilcox has now surrendered at least one run in his last four appearances on the mound. Carlos Vargas (lat) got moved to the 60-day injured list recently, which clears a path for Wilcox to stay in the majors for longer. The right-hander has been used to pitch multiple innings in five out of his nine appearances this year in more low-leverage situations.

Cole Wilcox
Seattle Mariners
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