Cole Wilcox News: Called up by M's
Seattle recalled Wilcox from Triple-A Tacoma on Friday.
Wilcox, after initially falling short of the Opening Day roster, will join the big-league club after reliever Carlos Vargas (lat) was placed on the 15-day injured list. Wilcox has appeared in just one MLB game during his career.
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