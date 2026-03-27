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Cole Wilcox News: Called up by M's

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 27, 2026

Seattle recalled Wilcox from Triple-A Tacoma on Friday.

Wilcox, after initially falling short of the Opening Day roster, will join the big-league club after reliever Carlos Vargas (lat) was placed on the 15-day injured list. Wilcox has appeared in just one MLB game during his career.

Cole Wilcox
Seattle Mariners
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