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Cole Wilcox News: Returned to minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 4, 2026

Wilcox was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma on Monday.

Wilcox put together a pair of scoreless appearances to begin May, but it wasn't enough to maintain his spot on the big-league roster. He's put together a 5.40 ERA and 2.17 WHIP with a 15:12 K:BB across 13.1 frames so far this season. Josh Simpson was recalled in a corresponding move.

Cole Wilcox
Seattle Mariners
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