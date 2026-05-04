Cole Wilcox News: Returned to minors
Wilcox was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma on Monday.
Wilcox put together a pair of scoreless appearances to begin May, but it wasn't enough to maintain his spot on the big-league roster. He's put together a 5.40 ERA and 2.17 WHIP with a 15:12 K:BB across 13.1 frames so far this season. Josh Simpson was recalled in a corresponding move.
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