Cole Wilcox News: Sent down Sunday

Wilcox was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma on Sunday.

Wilcox appeared in eight games with the Mariners during spring training, producing a 4.32 ERA and 1.20 WHIP with 11 strikeouts over 8.1 innings. The right-hander was traded to Seattle in November after making his major-league debut with the Rays in 2025. Wilcox will now look to impress with Tacoma in an attempt to get a shot with Seattle's major-league roster down the road this year.