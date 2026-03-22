Cole Wilcox News: Sent down Sunday
Wilcox was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma on Sunday.
Wilcox appeared in eight games with the Mariners during spring training, producing a 4.32 ERA and 1.20 WHIP with 11 strikeouts over 8.1 innings. The right-hander was traded to Seattle in November after making his major-league debut with the Rays in 2025. Wilcox will now look to impress with Tacoma in an attempt to get a shot with Seattle's major-league roster down the road this year.
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