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Cole Winn Injury: Beginning rehab assignment

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 5, 2026

Winn (arm) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock on Friday.

Winn hasn't pitched since May 23 due to arm fatigue, but he appears ready to see game action. The right-hander has pitched to a 5.59 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 23:7 K:BB across 19.1 innings out of the Texas bullpen this season.

Cole Winn
Texas Rangers
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