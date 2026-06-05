Cole Winn Injury: Beginning rehab assignment
Winn (arm) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock on Friday.
Winn hasn't pitched since May 23 due to arm fatigue, but he appears ready to see game action. The right-hander has pitched to a 5.59 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 23:7 K:BB across 19.1 innings out of the Texas bullpen this season.
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